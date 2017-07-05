– According to Strigga of Purolove.com, NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani told the Tokyo Sports newspaper that the US G1 Special show was a huge success and they would like to try a US tour no later than March or April in 2018 and that they plan to open a Los Angeles office and dojo in early 2018…

