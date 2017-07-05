wrestling / News
NJPW News: US Shows Considered a Success, Plans For Next Tour & LA Dojo
– According to Strigga of Purolove.com, NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani told the Tokyo Sports newspaper that the US G1 Special show was a huge success and they would like to try a US tour no later than March or April in 2018 and that they plan to open a Los Angeles office and dojo in early 2018…
In Tokyo Sports Takaaki Kidani said the #njusa shows were a huge success and he'd like to try a "touring style not later than March/April".
He added that the LA office will be opened within this year and the LA dojo will be opened at the beginning of 2018. #njusa
