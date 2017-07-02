– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes confronted Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks after the G1 Special last night went off the air. The confrontation, which builds on the issue between Rhodes & Omega, took place in the press area and saw Cody flip over a table before storming off. You can see video of it below:

– Roseanne Barr watched the G1 Special apparently, as she posted the following to Twitter: