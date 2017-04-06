– Cody Rhodes said at the ROH fan fest this week that he will be in the 2017 G-1 Climax tournament.

– Dragon Lee is expected for the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

– The Young Bucks may not be back in Japan for NJPW tours until August, but are scheduled to work the July US shows.

– Michael Elgin is not scheduled for the next few tours.

– The company is overloaded with talent right now, in part due to the return of Suzuki-gun. This is another reason they are discussing running an American circuit in 2018, as they feel they have a big enough roster to run split crews, and then have them come together for the big shows.

