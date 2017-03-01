– NJPW posted the following free matches (with English commentary) to Youtube; they are Tiger Mask W (played by Ibushi) vs. Tiger the Dark (played by ACH) from WrestleKingdom 11 & Tiger Mask W (Ibushi) vs. Red Death Mask (Juice Robinson) from last year’s King of Pro Wrestling…

– Kevin Kelly spoke with Roppongi Vice and Kazuchika Okada about Okada vs. Omega and how it compared to AJ Styles vs. John Cena from this year’s Royal Rumble. Here is what Okada had to say…

“I simply am confident our match was better than theirs, and since we are going to the States, I also wanted to draw the attention of American pro wrestling fans to what we do in NJPW.”