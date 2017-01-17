According to Pwinsider.com, ROH’s Kevin Kelly and former WWF and ECW personality Don “Cyrus” Callis will be the English Language announcing team for New Japan events streaming on New Japan World. Callis replaces Steve Corino, who is now working for WWE. The following events will air on New Japan World with English commentary…

2/4 – New Beginning in Sapporo

2/11 – New Beginning in Osaka

3/6- 45th Anniversary

3/20 – New Japan Cup 2017

4/9 – Sakura Genesis 2017

5/3 – Wrestling Dontaku

6/3 – Best of Super Junior 24 Finals

6/11 – Dominion 2017

7/1 – G1 Climax Special in US

7/2 – G1 Climax Special in USA

7/17- G1 Climax Opening

8/11 -G1 Climax Finals

8/12 -G1 Climax Finals

8/13 – G1 Climax Finals