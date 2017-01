– Yuji Nagata defeated Tomoyuki Oka @ 7:42 via submission

– Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & Yoshitatsu defeated David Finlay, Henare & Hirai Kawato @ 9:02 via pin

– YOSHI-HASHI, Jado & Gedo defeated Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado @ 8:19 via DQ

– Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @12:14

– Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Katsuyori Shibata & Juice Robinson defeated Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Will Ospreay 16:00 via pin

– Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Michael Elgin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi & KUSHIDA @ 12:58 via submission

– Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku defeated Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Barreta @ 16:45 via pin