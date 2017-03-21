– Here is the updated card for the April 9th NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2017 event. The show will air live at 2AM ET on New Japan World, 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata

* Chaos (Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Jado & Gedo

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Champions Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata