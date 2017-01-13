wrestling / News
NJPW to Offer More English Commentary
– In another step towards New Japan’s rumored expansion plans, Pwinsider reports that New Japan world will offer English commentary on the following shows…
2/4 – New Beginning in Sapporo
2/11 – New Beginning in Osaka
3/6- 45th Anniversary
3/20 – New Japan Cup 2017
4/9 – Sakura Genesis 2017
5/3 – Wrestling Dontaku
6/3 – Best of Super Junior 24 Finals
6/11 – Dominion 2017
7/1 – G1 Climax Special in USA
7/2 – G1 Climax Special in USA
7/17- G1 Climax Opening
8/11 -G1 Climax Finals
8/12 -G1 Climax Finals
8/13 – G1 Climax Finals