– In another step towards New Japan’s rumored expansion plans, Pwinsider reports that New Japan world will offer English commentary on the following shows…

2/4 – New Beginning in Sapporo

2/11 – New Beginning in Osaka

3/6- 45th Anniversary

3/20 – New Japan Cup 2017

4/9 – Sakura Genesis 2017

5/3 – Wrestling Dontaku

6/3 – Best of Super Junior 24 Finals

6/11 – Dominion 2017

7/1 – G1 Climax Special in USA

7/2 – G1 Climax Special in USA

7/17- G1 Climax Opening

8/11 -G1 Climax Finals

8/12 -G1 Climax Finals

8/13 – G1 Climax Finals