– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the NJPW/CMLL FantasticaMania tour sold out in advance. The early shows, held in smaller buildings and not shown on New Japan World, did crowds of 1,015, 1,104, 778 and 1,402. The WON adds that the shows did huge merchandise sales. The next three shows, which will air live on New Japan World, take place at Korakuen Hall.