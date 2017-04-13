– Renee Young confirmed on Twitter that she and Dean Ambrose are now married. The two have lived together in Las Vegas and been a couple for some time, and are featured on Total Divas. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no confirmation if the wedding was a private ceremony or if it will air of Total Divas. One of the benefits of getting married while being a cast member on the show is that E! will pay for the wedding as long as you give then the rights to air it on Total Divas.