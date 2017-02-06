wrestling / News
No Official Word on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Status
According to Pwinsider.com, WWE has promised an update on Seth Rollins injury for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He is not backstage at Raw as of this writing. Rollins flew back to Birmingham, Alabama, where Dr. James Andrews is based, this morning. There is no word on if he had surgery or if one has been scheduled at this time. Rollins was pulled from weekend events after suffering the injury on Raw last week.