– No Way Jose is no longer competing at NXT Takeover: Orlando. It was announced during the pre-show for the event that after SAnitY’s attack on Jose at WrestleMania Axxess, Jose has not been cleared to wrestle. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot have the chance to find a partner or will take on SAnitY in a 3-on-4 handicap match.