– Maybach Taniguchi, Yoshinari Ogawa & Akitoshi Saito defeated HAYATA, YO-HEY & Rionne Fujiwara

– GHC Junior Tag Championship Match: Champions Taiji Ishimori & Hi69 defeated Daisuke Harada & Tadasuke

– GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion Hajime Ohara defeated Hitoshi Kumano

– James Storm defeated Kaito Kiyomiya

– Eddie Edwards defeated Atsushi Kotoge

– Naomichi Marufuji & Keiji Mutoh defeated Moose & KAZMA SAKAMOTO

– GHC Tag Championship Decision Match: Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh defeated Muhammad Yone & Masa Kitamiya to become the 38th generation champions

– GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima defeated Go Shiozaki