– According to Danny Spivey, Lio Rush, Noelle Foley, Justin Roberts (who will be signing his new, great autobiography), Katie Forbes, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans Jeff and Karen Jarrett, EC3, GFW champion Magnus, Kevin Sullivan, Shane Douglas, Tommy Rich, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Matt Morgan, Impact Grand champion Moose, MMA star King Mo, James Storm, the former Adam Rose and MVP have all been added to this week’s WrestleCon lineup. Also added are WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jaqueline Moore, The BWO, Pete Gas (who will be signing his new autobiography), UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn (signing his), So Cal Val, Dave “Gangrel” Heath, Steve Keirn, Manny Fernandez, Crime Time, Brooke Adams, George South, and Rebel.

Guests being brought in for signings and autographs are WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Terry Funk, Stan Hansen, The Iron Sheik, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Wendi Richter, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Ted DiBiase, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine.

Also appearing are Rob Van Dam, Michelle “McCool” Callaway in her first ever post-WWE signing appearance, Tommy Dreamer, the reunited Blue World Order – Stevie Richards & Blue Meanie & Mike “Nova” Bucci, Bully Ray, Former WWF and WCW World champion Sid Vicious, Tony Schiavone, Sonjay Dutt, Armando Alejandro Estrada, former WCW World champion Lex Luger, Bobby Lashley, European star Grado, the infamous Virgil, Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Chase Stevens, Veda Scott and Kikutaro Dutch Mantel, Lilian Garcia, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena Sr., Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ray “Doink the Clown” Apollo, Tiger Jackson aka Dink, Matt “Rosey” Anoia, Jon Heidenreich, Ken Shamrock, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Sandman, Melissa Santos, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Demolition, Ron Bass, Bull James, ODB, Shannon Moore, Stu “Wade Barrett” Bennett, Nikita Koloff, former World Class champion Al Perez, former TNA star Jade, TNA’s Cherry, Debra McMichael, Ashley Massaro, Renee Michelle, LuFisto, Maria Manic, Mercedes Martinez, Shelly Martinez, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, Velvet Sky, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Ken Anderson, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Raquel, Tony Garea, Barry Hardy, Fenix, Rick Martel, AR Fox, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, April Hunter, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace, Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, TJ Marconi, Amber O’Neal, Candy Cartwright and Big Sean Studd.

– The following events are set for the weekend as part of the Wrestlecon event…

* Wrestle Pro will hold a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 8:30 PM, their first ever event in Florida.

* Rev Pro (UK) will hold a live event on Friday, March 31st at 4:00 PM, their first ever event in the United States.

* WrestleCon SuperShow will hold their annual live event on Friday, March 31st at 8:30 PM

* The Wrestling Revolver will be live on Saturday, April 1st at Noon, their first event in Florida.

* WrestleCon’s annual Women’s SuperShow will be live on Saturday, April 1st at 4:00 PM. This show is free with Saturday admission to Wrestlecon.

* Combat Zone Wrestling will present their 2017 “Best of the Best” tournament on Saturday, April 1st at 8:30 PM, CZW’s first visit to Florida.

