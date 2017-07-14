wrestling / News
Non-Spoiler Match Listing For The First 4 Episodes of The Mae Young Classic
July 14, 2017
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic; the episodes will debut on August 28th on the WWE Network..
Episode 1:
* Princesa Sugehit vs. Kay Lee Ray
* Serena Deeb vs. Vanessa Borne
* Shayna Baszler vs. Zeda
* Piper Niven vs. Santana Garrett
Episode 2:
* Mia Yim vs. Sarah Logan
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li
* Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas
* Abbey Laith vs. Jazzy Gabert
Episode 3:
* Toni Storm vs. Ayesha Raymond
* Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi
* Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle
* Rachel Evers vs. Marti Belle
Episode 4:
* Bianca Belair vs. Sage Beckett
* Lacey Evans vs. Taynara Conti
* Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez
* Kairi Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard