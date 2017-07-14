– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic; the episodes will debut on August 28th on the WWE Network..

Episode 1:

* Princesa Sugehit vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Serena Deeb vs. Vanessa Borne

* Shayna Baszler vs. Zeda

* Piper Niven vs. Santana Garrett

Episode 2:

* Mia Yim vs. Sarah Logan

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

* Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas

* Abbey Laith vs. Jazzy Gabert

Episode 3:

* Toni Storm vs. Ayesha Raymond

* Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi

* Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle

* Rachel Evers vs. Marti Belle

Episode 4:

* Bianca Belair vs. Sage Beckett

* Lacey Evans vs. Taynara Conti

* Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez

* Kairi Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard