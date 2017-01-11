wrestling / News
Non-Spoiler Match Listing For TNA’s February PPV – One Night Only: Rivals
– Here is the match listing for TNA’s February PPV, which is titled One Night Only: Rivals. The PPV will debut on February 10th……
* DJ Z vs. Trevor Lee
* Braxton Sutter vs. Spud
* James Storm vs. Mahabali Shera
* Aron Rex vs. Jesse Godderz
* Decay vs. DCC’s Bram and Kingston
* Angelina Love vs. Madison Rayne
* Broken Matt Hardy vs. Drew Galloway
* Moose vs. Miracle Mike Bennett
* Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy