On RAW this past week, Roman Reigns announced that he will challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe to a WWE Universal Title match at Summerslam this August. It has been reported that WWE’s plan was for Lesnar to fight Braun Strowman for the Universal title at the event, with Reigns penciled in for other plans. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that the plan in WWE as of two weeks ago was still for Lesnar vs. Strowman at Summerslam.

He said that if WWE does decide to change plans, it could be due to low TV ratings. The feeling backstage is that Lesnar’s limited TV series is hurting ratings because the Universal title isn’t on TV as often. If plans changed, then Lesnar vs. Reigns, which was originally set for Wrestlemania 34, could be moved up to Summerslam.