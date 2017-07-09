Credit: Taylor Millard & PWInsider

Live notes:

Hard camera side and ring sides appear sold out. Dallas is notoriously late showing crowd and there was a line at the box office at 6:15p.

While waiting for Neville-Tozawa match a “Let’s go Roman/Roman sucks,” chant broke out. Then a “delete” chant.

Corey Graves got cheered coming out.

Good reaction for both Neville and Tozawa. Crowd was split between both wrestlers. Neville kicking Tozawa to the “Ah!” chants was awesome. Finish seemed a little weird with Neville kicking the ropes, but Tozawa was ushered to the back, not through gorilla.

Cole got booed coming out. Booker T got cheered.