Notes From Fan at Great Balls of Fire: Graves Cheered, Cole Booed, More
July 9, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Taylor Millard & PWInsider
Live notes:
Hard camera side and ring sides appear sold out. Dallas is notoriously late showing crowd and there was a line at the box office at 6:15p.
While waiting for Neville-Tozawa match a “Let’s go Roman/Roman sucks,” chant broke out. Then a “delete” chant.
Corey Graves got cheered coming out.
Good reaction for both Neville and Tozawa. Crowd was split between both wrestlers. Neville kicking Tozawa to the “Ah!” chants was awesome. Finish seemed a little weird with Neville kicking the ropes, but Tozawa was ushered to the back, not through gorilla.
Cole got booed coming out. Booker T got cheered.