According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kurt Angle and WWE reconciled this week when WWE announced that he would inducted into their hall of fame. Angle had previously teased returns, and his management had told independent promoters that he wouldn’t be taking any bookings after April because of a WWE return. This is a major change of heart by Vince McMahon, who for years had turned down pitches for an Angle return. There is no guarantee that Angle, at age 48, will wrestle for WWE, even on a part-time basis. There had been rumors he would be in the Royal Rumble, but those close to him said during this past week that he had not received word that would be the case. WWE usually doesn’t set surprise appearances until the week of the show to try and avoid them leaking.