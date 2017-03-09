– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the first to completely drop the TNA name. It will also be pushed under the marketing slogan, “Make Impact Wrestling Great Again.” It will feature new names and mark a new direction for the company.

– Impact is currently trying to lock in contracts with new terms. This includes talent getting paid per date instead of per episode. If someone works multiple matches in a single taping, they’ll only get one check. The terms would also give Impact approval of outside bookings and a 10% fee from outside wrestling income.

– Jeremy Borash will join the announce team for good in this week’s episode.

– Jade stated on MVP’s podcast that she had a new contract waiting for her signature but she’s yet to decide if she will. It’s believed by Impact officials that she won’t be back.

– There are plans to tour the UK before the end of the year.

– Speaking of the UK, once the company debuts with Spike UK in April, fans using the Total Access App will get a seven-day taped delay. The show on the app will be in HD while the Spike UK broadcast is in standard definition.