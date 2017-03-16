PWInsider reports that WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling project, a humorous take on old school Southern wrestling, is at least partially inspired by $5 Wrestling from Highspots.com. The first ever episode streams on the WWE Network tomorrow. A pitch has been reportedly bouncing around WWE as early as September of last year.

Luke Gallows will play his Sex Ferguson character from the $5 Wrestling shows, although it will be renamed “Tex Ferguson.”