Movies / tv
News
Reviews
Columns
Music
News
Reviews
Columns
Wrestling
News
Columns
TV reports
Video Reviews
The Dunn List
Csonka Reviews
Hall of Fame
Games
News
Previews
Reviews
Columns
Mma
News
Reports
Columns
Contact
About
wrestling
/
News
NXT Highlights: Asuka Faces Off With Challengers, More
January 26, 2017 | Posted by
Jeremy Thomas
Share
on twitter
Share
on facebook
Tweet
– Here are the highlights from Wednesday night’s episode of NXT:
Share
on twitter
Share
on facebook
Tweet
article topics :
Asuka
,
NXT
,
WWE
,
Jeremy Thomas
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
Spotlights
movies/TV
411's Best Film Dramas of 2016
mma
411's 2016 Fighter of The Year
wrestling
Kevin’s Top 135 Matches of 2016: #15-6
movies/TV
Comic Reviews: Mighty Captain Marvel, Batgirl
movies/TV
The 10 Worst Horror Films Of 1995
wrestling
Reviewing The Rumbles: 2014
movies/TV
B-Movie Thoughts: Rogue One - A Star Wars Story
wrestling
Perry Previews EVOLVE 76 & 77
More Stories
Movies/TV
The 411 Movie/TV Year-End Awards: Part Nine – The Best Dramatic Film of 2016
411’s Comic Reviews:
The Mighty Captain Marvel
#1,
Batgirl
#5, More
A Bloody Good Time: The 10 Worst Horror Films Of 1995
The Gratuitous B-Movie Column:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Thoughts
The Tape Crusaders: Episode #11 –
Under the Red Hood
&
Return of Joker
Jacob Tremblay Joins
The Predator
Music
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour
Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake In TIDAL
Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession
Madonna Explains ‘Blowing Up the White House’ Comment During Women’s Protest Speech
Saturday Night Live
Pays Tribute to Barack Obama With “To Sir With Love” Performance
Jam Central Station: Greensky Bluegrass – 1.11.17 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
Wrestling
Kevin’s Top 135 Matches of 2016: #15-6
NXT Highlights: Asuka Faces Off With Challengers, More
Reviewing The Rumbles: 2014
Highlights From
Total Divas
Midseason Finale
Perry Previews EVOLVE 76 & 77
WWE News: Cena Compares Himself to Tom Brady,
Total Divas
Return Announced
Games
[PODCAST] D&D5e Actual Play: The Lost Mines of Phandelver 16 [FINALE]
[PODCAST] The Natch 20 Review: 2nd Edition Advanced Dungeons & Dragons
Pokemon Sun and Moon Enables Pokemon Transferring
New Nintendo 3DS XL Pikachu Yellow Edition Announced
Robin Gameplay Trailer Released For Injustice 2
Kevin Smith a Playable Character in Next Call of Duty: Zombies Chapter
MMA
The 411 MMA Year-End Awards: Part Eight – The Best Fighter of 2016
The Complete Guide To Determining A Fixed Fight
Someone Made A McGregor vs. Mayweather Fight In Punch-Out
Michael Bisping Wants Big Money Fights
David Rickels: I Feel Like A Worldbeater In Training
Bellator 170 Averages 1.4 Million Viewers