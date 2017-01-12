Credit: WZ

Gran Metalik defeated Noam Dar

SAnitY defeated Oney Lorcan & Heavy Machinery

Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

* NXT Tag Team Championship

#DIY (c) defeated The Authors Of Pain to retain

– AoP attacked before the bell, but #DIY cleared the ring and the match started

Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark.

– Fans are really enjoying booing Samson, nearly silent for Clark. Samson cut his entrance mercifully short attacking before the bell. Clark got practically no response from the crowd at all.

Asuka defeated Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) and Nikki Cross in a triple threat title match

– Asuka was the only woman in the match to really get any major crowd reaction.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode

– Every guy got big chants during this match. Overall a great show.

Biggest Pops

1. Shinsuke

2. Roode

3. DIY

Most Heat

1. Samson

2. Billie Kay