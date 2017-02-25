wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 2.25.17 – Ft. Pierce, Florida: Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, and Bobby Roode Featured in Tag Team Main Event

February 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Credit: Wrestlezone.com

(1) Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha

(2) Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery

(3) Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves

(4) Heidi Lovelace (Ruby Riot) def. Daria Barenato

(5) Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose & Oney Lorcan def. Sanity

(6) The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

(7) Amber Moon def. Mandy Rose

(8) Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger def. Andrade Cien Almas & Bobby Roode

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading