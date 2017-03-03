Thanks to 411 reader Jon W. for passing along the following results from tonight’s NXT house show in Cleveland, Ohio:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Kona Reeves: Ohno wins with the Ohno Blade. Poor match. Ohno is over though. And wow is he not fit — worse than ever as far as I can tell.

* Patrick Clark v. Aleister Black: Tommy End chant. Black wins w spinning super kick. Clark did the Prince gimmick.

No Way Jose interview. Says he won’t be wrestling The Drifter because Drifter lost a loser leaves town match. Out comes Elias Sampson in full gimmick including guitar with a super-cheap luchador mask and nnounces he is The Wanderer. Crowd starts a “Lucha Drifter” Chant. Good stuff. He plays a song about how much Cleveland sucks. Jose interrupts him and they brawl for a while with no ref. Finally…

* No Way Jose v. the Wanderer: Jose wins a short match with the fastball punch.

* Nikki Cross v. Macey Estrella with an American pinup gimmick: Cross wins with a swinging neck breaker. Estrella has a great look for 1988. Apparently she did a different gimmick last night, so hard to blame her. Cross is phenomenal.

Backstage promo with Gargano and Ciampa. Johnny says his parents are here. “Mamma wrestling” chant.

* Andrade Cien Almas v. Shinsuke: biggest pop of the night by far. “This is awesome” chant before anybody touches anybody. Shinsuke wins with a bomaye. Match of the night. Shinsuke is just spectacular in every way.

Intermission.

* Sanity v. DIY: The tag strings were in the wrong corners and the ref very quickly fixed them. Wolfe and Sawyer for Sanity. Young on the outside. After a near fall, the timekeeper rang the bell, quickly followed by a U Fd Up chant. DIY played underdog the whole match and ultimately won with a double kick. Ciampa left and let Johnny have a moment in the ring.

* Liv Morgan v. Asuka: Morgan’s gimmick is about 95% Carmen but she’s really good in the ring. She could make a great heel with the screaming. Crowd was dead after DIY for the first part of the match but they both worked hard. Asuka landed the spin kick, then picked Morgan up for another and then got the 3 count.

* Main event: Dillinger vs Roode. Both guys over huge. Dillinger sold a left knee injury story for most of the match. Some good near falls. Dillinger hit his finisher and then Eric young came out for the distraction to get Roode the win. Young beat down Dillinger and Shinsuke made the save. He dumped young and took out Roode to end the show.

Show was a total sellout.

They now have a very cool mini-tron entrance area.

Weirdest part of the show was during intermission they played an Undertaker promo and nobody in the crowd made a sound.

Shinsuke, DIY, and Dillinger were the most over.