– The approximate attendance tonight was 350 people.

– The show opened with an in-ring interview with Dory Funk Jr., who thanked Matt Bloom and NXT before SANITY’s music hit. Before they could make it to the ring, Wesley Blake slid in to hold them off which gave enough time for Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic to also join in. That led to a six-man tag.

– Wesley Blake, Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic defeated SANITY: Some good stuff here. There was a hoss fight between Dozovic and Damo, each member of the face team did bear hugs on Eric Young, and finally a big top rope splash by Blake got the victory.

– Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari: A Metalik Driver got the win.

– Kona Reeves defeated Mustafa Ali: Ali missed a 450 and Reeves stole the pin with his feet on the ropes.

– Kassius Ohno defeated Angelo Dawkins: This was a strong match. Dawkins took most of the match before Ohno fired up and put him down with an elbow.

– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka & Aliyah defeated Peyton Royce & Billie Kay: Good action here with Asuka catching Royce in the Asuka Lock for the submission.

– Alistair Black (formerly known as Tommy End) defeated Elias Samson: The crowd was all over The Drifter tonight with booing and chants. Black hit a flying knee for the win.

– Roderick Strong & Tye Dillinger defeated The Revival: Absolutely incredible crowd reaction. This was the loudest chanting in Florida that I’ve ever experienced. “You’re a chicken” chants almost sent The Revival out the door as they took the mic and proclaimed “Top Guys out.”

Strong and Dillinger chased them down. They brawled around ringside and finally got it in the ring a good 15 minutes into the match. Revival used all the tricks in the book to take advantage of Strong to lead to a Dillinger hot tag. He ran wild and won it with the Tye Breaker as Strong hit a backbreaker to send everyone home happy.