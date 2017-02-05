Credit Tara and: wrestlinginc.com:

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Twins

* Steve Cutler defeated Brennan Williams. Cutler’s heel work is really improving

* Ember Moon and Daria Berenato defeated Mandy Rose and Heidi Lovelace in a good match

* Oney Lorcan defeated Kishan Raftaar by submission

* Victoria Gonzalez of the Texas indie scene did a decent in-ring promo

* Kassius Ohno defeated Murphy with Death by Elbow. Great match for both

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated No Way Jose

* Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic and Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Awesome match, Dillinger was way over like last night and SAnitY comes really strong as a group. Asuka put the Asuka Lock on Cross for the win