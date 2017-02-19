Credit: Andrew Twiss & PWInsider

Andrea D’Marco is your hostess and ring announcer for the evening.

– Heavy Machinery def. Gabriel and Uriel Ealy – Fun hoss battle to open the show. The Ealy Twins are both big guys, so it’s a nice power battle for both teams. The Ealys even used a bit of twin magic to get the upper hand, but Otis eventually made the big comeback and Heavy Machinery get the win.

– Oney Lorcan def. Dan Matha – An ok, if awkward match. Matha was using his considerable size advantage to toss Oney around and pound him with strikes. Oney would try hitting short clotheslines to no effect. He eventually locked in a Sleeper, but when Matha went to fall backwards onto Oney, Oney moved. He used that to hit a running blockbuster for the win.

– Elias Samson def Buddy Murphy – I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating. Buddy Murphy is the most underrated talent in NXT. It’s nice to see him getting good cheers from the crowd. The match was fine and seemed to be building until Samson hit a DDT through the middle rope (ala Randy Orton) and spiked Murphy for the pin fall. It’s unclear if Murphy got legitimately hurt, but he’s alps a supremely talented seller, so it’s always hard to guess. Still, the finish came a bit out of nowhere.

– Adrian Jaoude was introduced for a promo. First, he introduces his young child who is at the show. He says he’s here to fight for a championship.He was raised as an athlete and was raised to fight with a warrior spirit. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss interrupt him. Tino says that he and Riddick are the only elite athletes. They surround the ring to attack. Tye Dillinger comes out and challenges them to a fight. Tino and Riddick back off, but as they go to leave, Jaoude calls them cowards and failures at football. The match is on.

– Tye Dillinger and Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss – The crowd loves Dillinger. Just loves him like crazy. This was a big spot for Jaoude. This is probably the highest profile match he’s had yet for NXT. A lot of the early match featured both sides working arm locks and it struggled to get out of the gates. Tino and Riddick eventually got the upper hand and used it to not only dominate the match, but get the crowd all worked up and against them. Dillinger eventually got in and the crowd erupted as he cleaned house. Then, things took a bit of a turn. Dillinger went to lock Riddick Moss in a Sharpshooter. It looked like he was struggling to get it on right and he may have had Riddick’s legs mixed up. Dillinger went to turn him over and it just fell apart as Dillinger grabbed his knee. He finished the match with a very noticeable limp. He did not use the Tye Breaker, instead using a crossface to get the win.

– Asuka and Dori Prange def. Macey Evans and Mandy Rose – A fun little match, and it’s nice to see Asuka and Heidi Lovelace teaming up. Mandy Rose is using new theme music that sounds like a direct rip off of Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me”. Pretty standard back and forth action which saw Asuka get the win with a roundhouse kick on Macey.

– Aleister Black def. Andrade Cien Almas – Probably the best match on the card. At two different points Almas hit brutal slaps on Black’s chest. They sounded absolutely wicked, like the crack of a baseball bat, but more vicious. After lots of fast paced, back and forth action, Black hit a spin kick to the head for the win.

– Sanity def. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Liv Morgan – No Eric Young with Sanity. A lot of this match was the babyfaces dominating Sanity, constantly using the frantic moves of Sanity against them. Eventually, with chaos in the ring as everybody was fighting, Nikki raked the eyes of Liv and hit the twisting fishermen’s neckbreaker for the win. After the match, Sanity kept on attacking but Ford and Dawkins ran them off, while Liv dropkicked Nikki off the apron and into Wolfe.

Notes:

– Meet and Greet before the show was: Adrian Jaoude, Babatunde, and Liv Morgan.