Credit tom Gibson and wrestlezone.com

1. Kassius Ohno def Steve Cutler. Good back and forth match with Cutler riling the crowd, Ohno targeting Cutler’s arm and getting the pinfall

2. 6 woman tag. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Mandy Rose def. Aliyah, Bianca Blair and Liv Morgan. A lot of action with all women involved and often in the ring at the same time. Great action and pinfall on Liv won the match

3. Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss. Even match with Black winning by pinfall

4. In ring promo by new wrestler – name sounded like Mary Kate

5. Tag Team match Authors of Pain def. Montez Fod and Angelo Dawkins. A lot of comedy by Ford and Dawkins but also some very good work. Authors of pain with much of the initiative against Ford, with Dawkins getting in to even up the odds. Authors of Pain won by pinfall.

6 No Way Jose def Patrick Clark. Good match. No Way Jose is very popular with the audience and Clark played well off this to antagonize the audience.

7. Rich Swann, Lince Dorado and Jack Gallagher def Tony Nees, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar by pinfall. Good action from all

8.Ruby Riot def Nikki Cross by pinfall. Cross playing the deranged character and Riot too appearing not very stable. Some hard hits before Riot won then being attacked after the match by Cross

9. Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami def Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain by pinfall. Itami and Dillinger extremely popular and controlled the match.