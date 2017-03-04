wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results 3.4.17 – Crystal River, FL: Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar

March 4, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Credit: Tara & WrestlingInc

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

* Cezar Bononi defeated Kishan Raftar

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Riddick Moss

* Dan Matha cut an in-ring promo but got booed

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated HoHo Lun and Demitrius Bronson

* Victoria Gonzalez, Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose, Kimber Lee and Mary Kate in an elimination match. Ember was the sole survivor

* Buddy Murphy defeated Steve Cutler

* Daria Berenato defeated Aliyah

* Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar

