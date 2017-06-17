Credit Billy Paige and Pwinsider.com:

From the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY

* Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi with the KO elbow.

* Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The match had a great indy feel to it. Rose and Deville taunted the crowd, did a lot of double team moves, and cut off the ring. They worked over Riot until she tagged Moon, hit some big moves then her springboard stunner for the win.

* Lars Sullivan pinned Oney Lorcan with his powerslam finisher.

* Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli were beaten by Sanity’s Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Before the match, Moss told the crowd that it was “great to right here…in Albany, New York.” He was corrected about the town and said “how awful it was to be in ‘Poooookeepsee.” Dain and Wolfe worked as faces.

* Drew McIntyre pinned the Velveteen Dream after using his running kick finish. McIntyre spent most of the match launching Dream around the ring.

* The Authors of Pain successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Titles against Heavy Machinery. They hit their finish on Otis Dozovic for the win.

* Asuka defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in a very physical match. Asuka won after a snap German suplex and her knockout kick.

* The main event had Alestair Black and Roderick Strong defeat WWE NXT champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas when Strong pinned Almas after his suplex backbreaker combo.

* Overall, a good show with lots of fun stuff!