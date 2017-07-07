wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 7.16.17: McIntyre & No Way Jose Team Up
Credit Tara and wrestlinginc.com:
From Lakeland, Florida
* Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers
* Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti
* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel
* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves
* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* Bianca BelAir defeated Liv Morgan
* No Way Jose and Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream and Dan Matha