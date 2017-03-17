wrestling / News
NXT News: NXT Tickets on Sale, Triple H Announces New NXT April Dates
March 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H posted the following, revealing that tickets for the following NXT events are in sale…
.@WWEUK it's your turn…
Tickets for @WWENXT LIVE! UK Tour & @DownloadFest are on-sale at https://t.co/q0VviQKgkf…NOW! #WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 17, 2017
Go to https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR RIGHT NOW to purchase your seats for: #NXTATL 4/13#NXTSpartanburg 4/14#NXTCharlotte 4/15#WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 17, 2017
– Triple H also announced the following new April dates for NXT…
The #NXTRoadTrip stops in:#NXTKansasCity 4/27#NXTSTL 4/28#NXTSouthaven 4/29
Get your tickets at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR NOW!
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 17, 2017