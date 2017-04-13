wrestling / News

NXT News: The Bollywood Boys Try Out a New Gimmick, Update on a Future Authors of Pain Feud

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is to do a low build to an Authors of Pain vs. Heavy Machinery program in NXT.

– Here is a new video, featuring the Bollywood Boys with WWE Coach Steve Corino at the Performance Center…

Authors of Pain, NXT

