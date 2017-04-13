wrestling / News
NXT News: The Bollywood Boys Try Out a New Gimmick, Update on a Future Authors of Pain Feud
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is to do a low build to an Authors of Pain vs. Heavy Machinery program in NXT.
– Here is a new video, featuring the Bollywood Boys with WWE Coach Steve Corino at the Performance Center…
When you're TWICE as good as everyone on @WWE205Live, you call yourself, Mr. 410's!
Just ask Coach, @KINGCorino @WWENXT #410Live pic.twitter.com/v1hb9hVV0h
— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) April 12, 2017