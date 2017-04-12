wrestling / News

NXT News: Triple H Reveals New Theme, Triple H Comments on New NXT Look

April 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the new NXT Theme song, “Rage,” which will debut on tonight’s show, along with a new opening video and new display graphics…

– Triple H posted the following on twitter, commenting on the new feel and new look of NXT…

