NXT News: Triple H Reveals New Theme, Triple H Comments on New NXT Look
April 12, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the new NXT Theme song, “Rage,” which will debut on tonight’s show, along with a new opening video and new display graphics…
– Triple H posted the following on twitter, commenting on the new feel and new look of NXT…
We were made for this. #Rage drives The new look…
The new feel…
…and the new sound of @WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/GFhTVUJqYU pic.twitter.com/jvFJWl1eAz
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2017