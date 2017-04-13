* Tonight: in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage; Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas, Asuka, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to appear.

* Friday: in St. Augustine, Florida at Mark Lance Armory (local Florida crew).

* Friday: in Spartanburg, South Carolina at the Memorial Auditorium; Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas, Asuka, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to appear.

* Saturday: in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center (local Florida crew).

* Saturday: in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena; Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas, Asuka, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to appear.

