NXT Takeover: Orlando Fallout Videos – Asuka Poses With New Belt, DIY React to Loss, More
April 2, 2017
– WWE has released several backstage fallout videos for NXT Takeover: Orlando. They include the reactions from the winners and losers the event, as well as video of NXT Women’s Champion Asuka posing with the new title belt.
Aleister Black:
Beth Phoenix and Edge:
#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa):
Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain:
Asuka and the new NXT Women’s title belt:
Bobby Roode: