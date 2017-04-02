wrestling / News

NXT Takeover: Orlando Fallout Videos – Asuka Poses With New Belt, DIY React to Loss, More

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has released several backstage fallout videos for NXT Takeover: Orlando. They include the reactions from the winners and losers the event, as well as video of NXT Women’s Champion Asuka posing with the new title belt.

Aleister Black:

Beth Phoenix and Edge:

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa):

Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain:

Asuka and the new NXT Women’s title belt:

Bobby Roode:

