NXT Taping Added to WrestleMania Week
Thursday (3.30.17):
* EVOLVE at 8PM [airing live on FloSlam]
* Wrestle Pro will hold a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 8:30 PM
Friday (3.31.17):
* PROGRESS at noon [airing live on FloSlam]
* EVOLVE at 4PM [airing live on FloSlam]
* Rev Pro (UK) will hold a live event on Friday, March 31st at 4:00 PM
* CHIKARA at 8PM [airing live on FloSlam]
* WrestleCon SuperShow will hold their annual live event on Friday, March 31st at 8:30 PM
* KaiJU Big Battle – midnight [airing live on FloSlam]
Saturday (4.01.17):
* SHIMMER at noon [airing live on FloSlam]
* CHIKARA at 4PM [airing live on FloSlam]
* WrestleCon Women’s SuperShow will be live on Saturday, April 1st at 4:00 PM.
* WWN Supershow Mercury Rising: PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE at 8PM [airing live on FloSlam]
* NXT Takeover: Orlando at 8PM (Amway Center in Orlando) [airing live on the WWE Network]
* Combat Zone “Best of the Best” at 8:30 PM
* BEYOND Wrestling – midnight [airing live on FloSlam]
Sunday (4.02.17):
* WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium at 5:30PM [airing live on the WWE Network]
Monday (4.03.17):
* WWE Raw at 8PM (Amway Center in Orlando) [airing live on the USA Network]
Tuesday (4.04.17):
* WWE Smackdown at 8PM (Amway Center in Orlando) [airing live on the USA Network]
Wednesday (4.05.17):
* NXT tapes TV at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.