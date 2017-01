Credit: Cassidy Robinson & PWInsider)

*Wolfgang from the WWE UK tournament, made his NXT debut, pinning Aaron Solo.

They counted down for the TV Taping, so apparently Wolfgang was a dark match or something filmed for another purpose.

*Ember Moon pinned Aaliyah with the stunner off the ropes.

*WWE UK champion Tyler Bate, making his NXT debut, pinned Oney Lorcan.