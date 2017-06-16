– WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in a stipulation match in just under two weeks. The company said on Friday that the Women’s Champion will face Cross in a Last Man’s Standing Matchon the June 28th episode of NXT.

The announcement reads, “The extreme stipulation was a logical next step in Asuka and Cross’s rivalry after the two brawled throughout Full Sail University on the June 14 episode of NXT. Along with Ruby Riot, they competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Women’s Title. After Riot had been eliminated, Asuka and Cross fought outside the arena, only to return and eventually crash through a table, leaving them laid out in a heap of carnage.

Asuka’s record-breaking NXT Women’s Title reign has overcome many obstacles, but she has yet to face a challenger as crazy as Cross in a bout that caters to chaos like a Last Woman Standing Match. Will we see the end of The Empress of Tomorrow’s historic title reign?”