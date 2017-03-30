– WWE announced today that NXT’s Tian Bing has been added to the Andre The Giant Battle Royal…

‪BREAKING NEWS: @WWENXT and first Chinese Superstar Tian Bing will be competing in the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! ‬ A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

– Here is the updated card for the show…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match (Kickoff Show): Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Kickoff Show): Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries