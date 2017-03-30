wrestling / News
NXT’s Tian Bing Added to The Andre The Giant Battle Royal
– WWE announced today that NXT’s Tian Bing has been added to the Andre The Giant Battle Royal…
– Here is the updated card for the show…
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin
* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro
* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match (Kickoff Show): Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Kickoff Show): Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries