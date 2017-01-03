In an interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio, ODB spoke about how her appearance on Total Nonstop Deletion happened and if she will be a part of TNA in the future. Here are highlights:

On appearing for Total Nonstop Deletion: “I actually brought my food truck to TNA. So, I fed them lunch. I left there on good terms. We were always on good terms. So, we were talking and they were wanting to know if I wanted to do a little show up at the Hardy Compound. I was like,’Hell Yeah!’ It was interesting to be there. So, I arrived early in my air stream and I parked it at Jeff Hardy’s house. I couldn’t tell anyone I was there because I kind of wanted to keep it a surprise. We taped it about a month ago. So, I got there about a day early and watched what they were doing… Had some drinks at the Hardy Boys’ house! (laughs) It was cool to sit back and watch that and see Jeremy Borash… It is cool! It is different. There is something really cool there. AND, I got to motorboat a drone. (laughs) I didn’t think that was going to make TV. I just was like, “Ah, I’m gonna grab this guy and see what happens.”

On if she will appear for TNA in the future: “Oh boy. You never know. I have a lot of stuff going on. Never say never. I just came back from Japan so I still have wrestling in me. I think I’m gonna make another run at it, accept more indy bookings.”

On the success of TNA stars in WWE: “I love how all those guys, like AJ Styles is champion! It is like, what the hell? that is awesome! That is where he belongs. It is really cool for all the original TNA guys getting the big opportunity. You’ve got my hubby EY, Bobby Roode, Austin Aries. It is cool to see those guys doing that. We all want to be on the big show, you know? It is what we’re in the business for. NXT is awesome! I haven’t been to a show yet, believe it or not. Jimmy Hart won’t give me a day off! What the Hell? (laughs)”

On if she really had alcohol in her flask: “It always depended on who I was wrestling. Yes, I did put real shit in it. You could kind of tell if you watch my matches… Sometimes I’d take a swig and you’d see I was like, “Oh damn!” I had some good stuff. I had Fireball in there, sometimes Jagermeister. I actually got Gail Kim once on pay-per-view. Everybody thought I didn’t put anything in it! She grabbed it and she was like, “Oh crap!” I also got Jackie Moore with it too. I was like, “Drink it, bitch!” Actually, a funny story with the flask. it was me and EY, we were about to go out. Sting is very reserved, very good looking guy. He’s a gentleman. He said, “Can I ask you a question? What do you put in that flask?” I was like, “Here, you want to taste it?” He was like, “Oh, no, no.” I said, “Come on, you pussy!” I just called Sting a pussy! Oh shit. Then my music hit and I was like, “Thank God! See ya later!” (laughs)”