– Roman Reigns is no longer the favorite to win the WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. BetWrestling reports that Reigns, who was favored to win earlier in the week, the betting has shifted the odds back into Owens’ favor and he is now a -210 favorite while Roman Reigns is a +160 underdog.

The odds are still slim and could go either way. We’ll likely know better when the “smart money” comes in just before the event.