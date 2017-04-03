While it may seem like The Undertaker has officially ended his in-ring career after last night’s Wrestlemania 33, that hasn’t stopped betting sites from giving odds on his return. Not only that, a bookmaker is taking odds for Undertaker to win the 2018 Royal Rumble. The odds are at 20/1 on Oddschecker. It should be noted that while it appears Undertaker is done, it’s appeared that way before and he came back.

This time is only different because people in WWE have been on social media after the event posting as if it was his last match. Jim Ross, who called the match, outright stated as much on Twitter. He wrote: