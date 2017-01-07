– Some pictures have surfaced online of New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a Rey Mysterio Jr. mask while he was talking to reporters recently. You can check out some photos below.

Odell Beckham Jr. in the Luchador mask. Just chilling. pic.twitter.com/xidHpjC4SG — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 5, 2017

Odell Beckham in a Rey Mysterio mask doing flying elbows off a locker room stool because … why not? https://t.co/M9SqYE0r7W — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 5, 2017

Odell Beckham Dons the Mexican Soccer Club Mask https://t.co/CwUl9mBjNx pic.twitter.com/vBEgT5YAtw — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) January 6, 2017