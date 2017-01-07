wrestling / News

Odell Beckham Jr. Photographed Wearing Rey Mysterio Jr. Mask

January 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio Lucha Underground

– Some pictures have surfaced online of New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a Rey Mysterio Jr. mask while he was talking to reporters recently. You can check out some photos below.

article topics :

Odell Beckham Jr., Rey Mysterio, Jeffrey Harris

