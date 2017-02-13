wrestling / News
Off Air Notes From the Elimination Chamber PPV
– Good crowd and it was hot all night.
– Every time Roman was shown on the tron there were loud boos.
– Not sure when the show went off the air. Bray got a, “you deserve it chant.” Real good reaction to him winning.
– There was a Cena’s napping chant in my section. He laid there for what seemed 10 minutes and no one tried to pin him.
Loudest pops:
* Bray pinning Cena
* Bray pinning AJ
* Nikki’s entrance
* RKO out of nowhere
* Ziggler working over Crews (Loud Thank You Ziggler and One more time chants)
– My daughter and I enjoyed the show. Especially the Chamber match. It was tremendous live.
– Renee and Booker were right below us and she looked really bored.