Credit Bill Costello and Pwinsider.com:

– Good crowd and it was hot all night.

– Every time Roman was shown on the tron there were loud boos.

– Not sure when the show went off the air. Bray got a, “you deserve it chant.” Real good reaction to him winning.

– There was a Cena’s napping chant in my section. He laid there for what seemed 10 minutes and no one tried to pin him.

Loudest pops:

* Bray pinning Cena

* Bray pinning AJ

* Nikki’s entrance

* RKO out of nowhere

* Ziggler working over Crews (Loud Thank You Ziggler and One more time chants)

– My daughter and I enjoyed the show. Especially the Chamber match. It was tremendous live.

– Renee and Booker were right below us and she looked really bored.