– WWE.com posted the following preview for next week’s John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match…

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

The match the WWE Universe has been dreaming of is finally happening.

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura will do battle next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, and the winner of this first-time-ever dream match will go on to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20.

This battle will be Nakamura’s biggest test since signing with WWE in February 2016. Prior to that, WWE’s Rockstar built up an incredible resume competing in his home country of Japan and the rest of the world. The King of Strong Style made an immediate impact in WWE upon his arrival in NXT, going on to become a two-time NXT Champion and one of the brand’s most popular Superstars.

For Cena, Nakamura poses one of the most unique challenges he’s ever faced. WWE’s Rockstar possesses a strike-based offense that is equally precise and devastating, as well as an arsenal of painful submissions. Will the 16-time World Champion be able to neutralize Nakamura and begin the quest for a record-breaking No. 17?

Who will earn the right to face The Modern-Day Maharaja at SummerSlam? Find out when John Cena battles Shinsuke Nakamura in a first-time-ever dream match, next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!