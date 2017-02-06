– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…

* Nia Jax’s warpath continues

* Seth Rollins’ injury status to be revealed

* Does Sami Zayn top the “list” of U.S. Title contenders?

* Will Braun Strowman strike back against Roman Reigns?

* Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar’s challenge to a final battle at WrestleMania

