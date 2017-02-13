wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Emmalina makes her debut
* Will Strowman’s rampage continue?
* Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women’s Championship
* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE’s first-ever “Festival of Friendship”
* Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.