Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw

* Seth Rollins addresses his injury
* Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane
* Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on “Big Gal” and “Andy”
* What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?
* Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

