Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Seth Rollins addresses his injury
* Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane
* Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on “Big Gal” and “Andy”
* What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?
* Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?
